Anubrata Mondal policeman abuse case: NCW slams Birbhum SP for 'inadequate' action taken report

Kolkata, Jun 11 (PTI) The National Commission for Women (NCW) has pulled up West Bengal's Birbhum district police for submitting a "grossly inadequate" action taken report (ATR) in connection with the case involving Trinamool Congress leader Anubrata Mondal, who was allegedly heard hurling "filthy, unspeakable abuses" at a police officer in a viral audio clip.

In a strongly worded second letter sent on Tuesday to Birbhum SP, the commission expressed "serious dissatisfaction" with the police response and directed the district authorities to submit a revised ATR within five working days.

"While an ATR has been received, it is grossly inadequate in substance and fails to comply with the requisitions made by the Commission," NCW member Archana Majumdar wrote.

The letter noted that the response lacked certified copies of the FIR, the accused's medical examination report, and other supporting documents, all of which had been specifically sought.

Raising concerns about alleged procedural lapses, the NCW questioned whether the interrogation of the accused was videographed, as is mandatory in cases involving serious allegations.

The Commission also flagged the alleged failure to upload the FIR online, which it said violates norms aimed at ensuring transparency and public access.

The commission noted that while the mobile phone of the complainant — the officer-in-charge of Bolpur police station — was seized, no digital devices belonging to Mondal had been taken into custody.

Calling this a "critical oversight," the NCW stressed that digital evidence could be crucial to the investigation.

"The seriousness of the charges warrants urgent custodial investigation. However, records reveal that the accused continues to remain at large, without any firm steps taken toward his apprehension," Majumdar said in her letter.

Referring to the "differential treatment" being meted out, the NCW remarked, "Had such an offence been committed by any ordinary citizen, the law would have acted with urgency. The law cannot be different for the influential." The commission warned that inaction in the matter would send a "dangerous and demoralising message to society, especially to police officers and their families, that even a man in uniform cannot protect his own family from street-level criminals backed by political power." Invoking Section 10(4) of the NCW Act, the Commission directed Birbhum police to add relevant cognisable sections under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita to the FIR, including Sections 74, 75, 79, 132, 224, 351(3), and 352, citing the grave nature of the allegations.

It also instructed the police to seize Mondal's digital devices without delay, review the need for custodial interrogation, and confirm whether his questioning was videographed. If not, reasons for non-compliance must be submitted. PTI BSM MNB