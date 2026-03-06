New Delhi (PTI): Anuj Agnihotri, an MBBS graduate, has topped the civil services examination 2025, results of which were declared by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Friday.

Rajeshwari Suve M and Akansh Dhull have got the second and third ranks respectively.

Agnihotri qualified the examination with medical science as his optional subject. He has done MBBS (Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery) from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Jodhpur, Rajasthan.

Rajeshwari, who holds a Bachelor of Engineering (BE) degree in Electrical and Electronics Engineering (EEE) from Anna University, Chennai, achieved the second rank with Sociology as her optional subject. Akansh, a Bachelor of Commerce (BCom)graduate from University of Delhi, stood third in the rank with commerce & accountancy as his optional subject.

Among the finally qualified candidates, top five comprises one woman and four men candidates.

Raghav Jhunjhunwala and Ishan Bhatnagar have got the fourth and fifth rank respectively.

Jhunjhunwala, who has a Bachelor of Arts (BA) in Economics from University of Delhi, secured fourth rank with Economics as his optional subject.

Bhatnagar, who holds BA LLB (Hons) from National Law University, Delhi, secured fifth rank with Sociology as his optional subject.

The top 25 candidates comprise 11 women and 14 men.

A total of 958 candidates -- 659 men and 299 women -- have qualified the examination and are recommended for appointment to different central civil services, the Commission said, adding that the candidature of 348 recommended candidates has been kept provisional.

The civil services examination (CSE) is conducted annually in three stages -- preliminary, main and interview -- by the UPSC to select officers of the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS) and Indian Police Service (IPS) among others.

The civil services (preliminary) examination, 2025 was conducted on May 25, last year. A total of 9,37,876 candidates applied for this examination, out of which 5,76,793 actually appeared in the test.

A total of 14,161 candidates qualified for appearance in the written (main) examination which was held in August, 2025. Of these, as many as 2,736 candidates had qualified for the personality test (interview) of the examination.

"The UPSC has declared the final results of the CSE 2025 today. Congrats to all successful candidates as you begin a career of service to the nation. For those who did not make it-the learning from this journey will guide you in the paths ahead," UPSC chairman Ajay Kumar said in a post on X.

Educational qualifications of top 25 successful candidates range from graduation in engineering, humanities, science, commerce, law, medical science and mass media from premier institutions of the country such as Indian Institutes of Technology (IIT), National Law University (NLU), AIIMS, Delhi Technological University (DTU), Anna University, University of Delhi and University of Mumbai among others.

Top 25 successful candidates have opted for subjects like anthropology, commerce & accountancy, chemistry, economics, electrical engineering, history, mathematics, medical science, philosophy, political science & international relations, public administration and sociology as their optional choice in the written (main) examination.

The UPSC said the recommended candidates also include 42 Persons with Benchmark Disability -- 10 orthopedically handicapped, 14 visually challenged, nine hearing impaired and nine with multiple disabilities.

As many as 258 other candidates have been put on a reserve list, it said.

Of the total qualified candidates, 317 belong to the General category, 104 from Economically Weaker Section (EWS), 306 from Other Backward Class (OBC), 158 from Scheduled Caste (SC) and 73 from Scheduled Tribe (ST) categories.

The result of two candidates has been kept withheld, the Commission said.

The Centre had reported 1,087 vacancies to be filled through the civil services examination.

The UPSC has a "facilitation counter" near the examination hall in its campus.

Candidates can obtain any information/clarification regarding their examinations/recruitments on the working days between 10 am to 5 pm in person or over telephone numbers 23385271/23381125/2309854.

"Marks will be available on the website within 15 days from the date of declaration of result," the statement said.

