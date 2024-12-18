Anup Jalota recalls Zakir Hussain's humility and discipline

Mumbai, Dec 18 (PTI) Noted bhajan singer Anup Jalota has said tabla maestro Zakir Hussain will be remembered for his humility and discipline, while taking India to the global music stage.

Advertisment

“Ustad Zakir Hussain was from India but he was for the world,” Jalota said, while paying tributes to the music legend at an event in Mumbai on Tuesday night.

“I have worked with him. He was such a humble and disciplined person. He did not have habits like smoking and drinking, yet he had to leave this world early,” ‘bhajan samrat’ Jalota said.

Veterans from the music world, including Pandit Hariprasad Chaurasia, Anuradha Paudwal, Talat Aziz and Penaz Masani also paid glowing tributes to Zakir Hussain at the event.

Advertisment

Zakir Hussain, who performed with George Harrison and Van Morrison, died at a hospital in San Francisco on December 15.

Jalota and his protégé Sumeet Tappoo unveiled their music album “Legacy”, marking 40 years of their guru-shishya (teacher-student) relationship, at Tuesday night’s event.

The devotional singer said the album blends classical, devotional, and contemporary sounds to create a unique musical experience. Tappoo spoke of the “immense learning and guidance” he has received from his mentor since their first meeting in Fiji 40 years ago. PTI VT