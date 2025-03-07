Anupam Kher celebrates 70th birthday in Haridwar, Anil Kapoor also attends

Haridwar: Actor Anupam Kher celebrated his 70th birthday on Friday with family and friends at Juna Akhada's Acharya Mahamandaleshwar Swami Avdheshnand Giri Harihar Ashram here.

Actor Anil Kapoor, a close friend, attended the occasion with wife Sunita.

Kher made an offering at the Ashram's Parad Shivling.

"I had spent two days at Swami ji's camp at Prayag during Kumbh. It was a milestone birthday. So I decided to celebrate it here in the Sanatan way. I prayed for good health and success of my yet-to-be released film Tanvi The Great," he told reporters at the ashram.

Shot in Uttarakhand, "Tanvi The Great" is a film with a message, Kher said.

The film has been directed by Kher.

Kapoor said he and Kher have been friends for more than 40 years and worked together in many films.