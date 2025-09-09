Anuparna won best director award in Venice, but never showed interest in films earlier: Father

Kolkata, Sep 9 (PTI) Filmmaker Anuparna Roy, who received the best director award at the Venice International Film Festival for her 'Song of Forgotten Trees', had never shown much love and passion for movies during her school days, but was determined to carve her own niche, her father said on Tuesday.

Beaming with pride for his daughter's amazing feat at the festival, Brahmananda Roy is eager to welcome the young IT professional-turned-movie director to their home in West Bengal's Paschim Bardhaman district.

"We had not noticed much love and passion for films during her school days, but she was studious. Her ambition for films came to the fore later when she started her career in the IT sector. She had a resolve to create her own identity," the 63-year-old retired coal sector official told PTI over the phone from his home in Kulti.

Her father said the family members were initially upset over her decision to take the plunge into film direction and even prophesied that she was making a mistake.

"When we first came to know about her decision in post 2020, we thought it was a gamble. She had no previous experience in the tinsel world or filmmaking. But her dedication, zeal and perseverance gradually made us confident about her ability," the proud father said.

He said Anuparna had initially settled in Delhi after graduating with English honours from Bengal and pursued a career in the IT sector.

According to him, she shifted base to Mumbai during the COVID period in 2021 and decided to try her hand at filmmaking.

Anuparna decided to take the risk as she had "self-belief", her father said.

Mother Manisha Roy recalled how Anuparna gave "100 per cent to anything she wanted to achieve".

"I had initially thought she would get a government job. When she joined the IT sector, we were happy. But I often chided her as she kept changing her jobs. She often told us that she would make me and her mother proud," Brahmananda said.

Elaborating on her joy and excitement, her father said, "We were asleep around 12.30 am when Anuparna called up to break the news. She was elated. Initially, I could not believe it. I asked her whether she stood first among all contenders. 'Yes Baba' was her reply. Her mother was crying in joy." Anuparna has some work in London and will return to Mumbai at the earliest, he said.

Anuparna's parents are looking forward to her visit to their present Kulti home and ancestral house in Purulia, he said, adding that the filmmaker will definitely come to the state before the Durga Puja.

She will meet Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee during her visit to Bengal, he said.

Recalling her initial days of struggle as an independent filmmaker, Brahmananda said, "She had to invest a sizeable amount of her salary to make films. I also chipped in. She had faced difficulties in organising everything during the pre-shoot days. Outdoor shootings were a challenge for her on many occasions. She, however, got help from the local administration and authorities to wrap up the shoots." With individual efforts, her perseverance and support of her friends in Mumbai and here, the film 'Song of Forgotten Trees' saw the light of day, he said.

The parents do not have any worry about their daughter realising her goals in life.

West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose and the chief minister had on Monday congratulated the young filmmaker for winning the best director award in the Orizzonti section of the 82nd Venice Film Festival.

The film tells the relationship between two women - a migrant actress and a corporate worker - in Mumbai.

The filmmaker made history by becoming the first Indian to win the best director award in the festival's Orizzonti section for her movie 'Songs of Forgotten Trees', which explores complex narratives and powerful themes.

About Anuparna's penchant for home-cooked meals, Brahmananda said, "She is not fond of delicacies from restaurants and hotels. She is mostly a vegetarian but relishes 'ghar ka khana'. She had told me that she misses rice, sabji, dhokar dalna, fish and mutton for a long time." Her mother said she could not wait to see her daughter savouring her favourite dishes after so many days. PTI SUS BDC