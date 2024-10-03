Anurag Jain takes charge as 35th Chief Secretary of Madhya Pradesh

Bhopal: Senior Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer Anurag Jain on Thursday assumed charge as the 35th Chief Secretary of Madhya Pradesh, an official said.

The 1989 batch IAS officer born in Gwalior was first posted as assistant collector in Sagar district in June 1990. He later served as the collector of Mandla, Mandsaur and Bhopal districts.

He also served in various departments of the state as secretary, principal secretary and additional chief secretary.

Jain was posted as secretary in the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways and also served as a joint secretary in the Prime Minister's Office (PMO).

He was secretary to former chief minister Shivaraj Singh Chouhan two times.

Jain has a B.Tech in Electrical Engineering from Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur and an MA in public administration from Maxwell Institute in the United States of America (USA).