Anurag Thakur accuses AAP of large-scale corruption, misgovernance in Delhi

New Delhi, Jan 31 (PTI) Senior BJP leader Anurag Thakur on Friday accused the ruling AAP of large-scale corruption and misgovernance in Delhi.

Addressing poll rallies in the Mustafabad and the Ghonda constituencies, Thakur alleged that former chief minister Arvind Kejriwal's government had given AAP leaders a "free hand to loot Delhi".

He claimed that multiple scams had marred the AAP government's tenure, pointing to alleged irregularities in the Delhi Jal Board, classroom construction projects, liquor policy, Delhi Transport Corporation, and 'hawala' transactions.

"From the 'Sheesh Mahal' to the liquor scam, all its (AAP's) corrupt activities have been highlighted in the CAG report," he said.

Reminding voters of the AAP supremo's previous promises, Thakur noted, "Eleven years ago, Kejriwal said he would not take a big house, buy a car or accept security. Today, he has built a 'Sheesh Mahal' by merging eight houses, owns an expensive car, enjoys security from two states, and has been involved in multiple scams." The former Union minister also accused AAP of failing to deliver on its promises, alleging that the party "built liquor shops instead of schools".

"It once talked about using a 'broom' (AAP's election symbol) to clean corruption but moved from 'broom' to 'booze'," Thakur said.

Thakur also criticised the AAP dispensation's handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, alleging that the government was focused on its liquor policy at a time Delhi residents were struggling for oxygen and basic necessities. PTI NSM SZM SZM