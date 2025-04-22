Anurag Thakur bats for 'one nation, one election', calls it 'win-win situation' for country

Srinagar: BJP MP Anurag Thakur on Tuesday said the implementation of the 'one nation, one election' formula would be a win-win situation for the country as it would not just cut the expenses incurred in conducting various polls but also save a lot of time.

"Elections were held in Haryana and Jammu and Kashmir within a few months of the Lok Sabha polls (last year). Then elections were held in Maharashtra, Jharkhand and Delhi. So, there are at least five assembly elections in a year.

"If all the polls are held simultaneously, it will reduce the expenditure, save time and increase the voting percentage as well," Thakur told reporters in Srinagar on the sidelines of a party event on 'one nation, one election' (ONOE).

The former Union minister said conducting simultaneous polls would reduce the expenditure of the candidates, political parties, and help the country save money.

"Around Rs 1.5 lakh crore was spent in the (2024) Lok Sabha elections -- by political parties, candidates, other institutions and the Centre, which can be saved. It can add 1.5 per cent to India's GDP. Thus, it will be a win-win situation for India wherein people will have a good government for five years," Thakur said.

With the implementation of ONOE, officials who are usually busy conducting elections will be able to focus on their primary duties, the five-time sitting MP from Hamirpur, Himachal Pradesh, said.

"When the model code of conduct is implemented, it slows down developmental works. A lot of time is lost before and after the conduct of elections, which usually takes 45-90 days.

"It also takes time to form a government, so a lot of time is lost. That is why we are saying that there should be 'one nation, one election'," Thakur said.

If the ONOE formula is implemented in 2029, all the elections will be held together, he said.

"If it (ONOE) matures up for 2029, elections in Himachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat and Punjab, which are scheduled in 2027, will be valid for two years only, and in 2029, all the elections will be held together," Thakur said.

"If Lok Sabha polls and state elections are conducted together, the country will benefit," he added.

To a question on the restoration of statehood to Jammu and Kashmir, Thakur said the BJP has promised it and "J-K will get it".

Asked about the situation in the Jammu region, which witnessed a spate of terror attacks in the recent past, Thakur said the BJP has zero tolerance policy towards terrorism.

"Naxalism and terrorism are being dealt with sternly across the country. Naxals are being killed and arrested at many places, while several Naxals have laid down arms. If you see the situation in Kashmir, there is a lot of peace now compared to the previous years.

"If there were attempts (to launch attacks) in some parts of Jammu, our security forces took strong action against those. There is no place for terrorism. BJP has zero tolerance policy against terrorism," Thakur said.

Asked whether some BJP leaders were trying to put pressure on the Supreme Court over the challenges to the Waqf (Amendment) Act, the former Union minister said, "We are not putting any pressure on anyone. Our national president has made it clear."

"The Congress and the opposition parties created fear and misled the people on issues such as Articles 370, and 35A, triple talaq, Ram Mandir, and the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). When these cases went to the SC, the government's stand was proven right.

"Banning triple talaq has benefitted our Muslim sisters. After the Ram Mandir was built, no one suffered any losses, but got benefitted. None of the Muslims lost their citizenship after the CAA was implemented. The opposition is lying while Rahul Gandhi is maligning India even on foreign shores," Thakur said.

Hitting out at Rahul Gandhi, Thakur said he loses elections in India and then runs an agenda against the nation in foreign countries.

"He (Gandhi) should ask Uncle Sam, his mentor Sam Pitroda, for clarity. Pitroda said there is no contribution of Babasaheb Ambedkar in framing the Constitution but Rahul Gandhi walks with Ambedkar's photo in India.

"So, what is their stand? Pitroda said there should be wealth distribution... What is Rahul Gandhi's stand on that? Pitroda has made statements against India many times, not just once. But he is a mentor to Rahul Gandhi, from whom he takes inspiration," Thakur alleged.