Anurag Thakur concerned over Hamirpur's credit-deposit ratio being lowest in Himachal

Hamirpur (HP), March 6 (PTI) BJP MP Anurag Thakur on Friday expressed concern over the poor credit deposit (CD) ratio in Hamirpur district and urged bankers to improve this ratio to help residents become more financially independent.

Participating in the District Level Review Committee (DLRC) and District Consultative Committee (DCC) meeting held at Hamir Bhawan on Thursday evening, he said that it was shocking that the CD ratio in the district was much lower than the state ratio.

Hamirpur's CD ratio, as of the end of the December 2025 quarter, was only 23.39 per cent, significantly lower than the national standard of 60 per cent and the Himachal Pradesh average of 51.09 per cent, he said in a statement issued here on Friday.

Thakur pointed out that Hamirpur has consistently had the lowest CD ratio in the state over the past several years, hovering between 22 and 25 per cent, and added that the CD ratio of 23 per cent is unacceptable as it means that that for every Rs 100 deposited in Hamirpur, only Rs 23 is being lent out, and this needs to change.

Thakur said that the people of Hamirpur deposit their hard-earned money in banks, and it is the banks' responsibility to ensure that this money reaches the public in the form of loans and opportunities.

Setting a target to increase the CD ratio to at least 35 per cent, the Hamirpur MP said that the issue would be specifically reviewed in upcoming meetings.

Thakur also directed the bank and all district coordination officers to prepare bank-wise action plans and set measurable targets for each quarter to increase loan disbursements in the district. PTI COR BPL MPL MPL