Anurag Thakur confident of BJP victory in Rajasthan Assembly polls

Jaipur, Dec 2 (PTI) Union Minister Anurag Thakur on Saturday expressed confidence that the BJP will get a majority in Rajasthan, where assembly elections were held last week.

The counting of votes across all districts of the state will begin at 8 am on Sunday.

"The wait of the people ends tomorrow (Sunday) when they will get relief from the government of 'loot'," he said.

He also thanked the people who voted for the BJP. Elections to 199 seats of the 200-member Rajasthan Assembly were held on November 25. The election to one seat was postponed following the death of the Congress candidate.

Thakur, who arrived in Jaipur to attend a function at Mayo College in Ajmer, told reporters that making false claims and promises are an old habit of the Congress.

"The face of the Congress has been exposed, only the results are to come tomorrow (Sunday). The good governance that the public wanted will be found in the form of the BJP government," he said.

"People want development and a double-engine government (of the BJP) in Rajasthan," Thakur added. PTI SDA SZM