Anurag Thakur directs officials in Bilaspur to speed up development work

Bilaspur (HP), Nov 24(PTI) Union minister Anurag Thakur on Friday told officers here to speed up the development work in the last four months of the financial year.

The Union Information and Broadcasting, Youth Affairs and Sports Minister gave this direction during a meeting of the District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committee.

Reviewing the Centre's schemes, including various infrastructure projects in the district like four-lane roads, railways and various development work of AIIMS Bilaspur, Thakur told the officials of AIIMS management to start all the departments under AIIMS as soon as possible so that the people of the state can avail its benefits.

Work on the Bhanupali-Bilaspur-Beri railway line till Jagat Khana will be completed by 2027, officials told the minister, who directed the railway line officials to lay the railway track till Bilaspur "under any circumstances" by 2027, a statement issued here said.

Thakur directed the health department officials to conduct awareness programs on TB eradication. He said that recently many cases of TB have been reported in Bilaspur and in order to prevent this, the health department should put in more efforts.

Apart from this, people in the red zone areas and hotspots, where more TB patients are being found, should be provided door-to-door tests, he added.

The Union minister directed the transport department and the police to take effective steps to prevent accidents in four-lane and other roads of the district and asked it to run a comprehensive awareness campaign regarding road safety. Thakur also directed all the departments to use the items made by the Self Help Groups and urged the officers to use these items. He also directed the Rural Development Department to focus on packaging and marketing of food items being made by women.