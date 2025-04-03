Anurag Thakur expresses gratitude to Modi govt for approving Rs 56 crore for Chintpurni temple

Una (HP), April 3 (PTI) Former Union minister and sitting BJP MP from the Hamirpur constituency Anurag Thakur on Thursday expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Tourism Minister Gajendra Shekhawat for approval of Rs 56.26 crore for the Chintpurni temple under the Prasad Scheme.

The Ministry of Tourism provides financial assistance to state governments and Union Territories for the development of tourism infrastructure at identified pilgrimage sites under the "Pilgrimage Revival and Spiritual, Heritage Augmentation Drive" (Prasad).

Thakur said that the prime minister has always considered Himachal Pradesh as his "second home" and he has never left any stone unturned in taking the development of the state to new heights. Under this scheme of the central government, central financial assistance (CFA) is provided to state governments to promote tourism at the places identified by the Ministry of Tourism, a statement issued here said.

The approval will become instrumental in improving infrastructure, strengthening the system, promoting tourism, local art, culture, handicrafts and cuisines and providing more facilities to devotees in the Chintpurni temple premises, he said.

"This is a big gift given by the central government to the devbhoomi on the auspicious occasion of Navratri," Thakur said.

The Modi government's policy of preserving heritage along with development is proving to be effective for the rejuvenation and spiritual enhancement of important national pilgrimage and heritage sites through the Prasad Yojana, he said. PTI COR BPL MNK MNK