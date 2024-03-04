Anurag Thakur flags off train from Himachal's Una to Haridwar

Una (HP), Mar 4 (PTI) Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur on Monday flagged off a train from Una to Haridwar.

While giving the green signal to the train from Una railway station this afternoon, Thakur said it has also been decided to start trains from Una to Prayagraj and Ujjain and the time table is being decided.

The minister said that Dera Baba Rudranand Maharaj and Sant Baba Balji Maharaj had demanded to run trains to religious places like Haridwar, Prayagraj, Ujjain and the first train from Una to Haridwar has now started.

Thakur, who also flagged off a rally against drugs from Una, urged parents to communicate with their children to ensure that they do not fall into the trap of drug addiction.

As part of the rally, he rode a motorcycle while wearing a helmet from the BJP office to Una railway station along with BJP MLA from Una Satpal Satti.

Thakur said drug-free society and safety of commuters is our responsibility and stressed that everyone should wear a helmet and follow traffic rules while riding a two-wheeler. PTI COR BPL NB NB