Anurag Thakur pays tribute to Gandhi, Shastri on birth anniversary

Hamirpur (HP), Oct 2 (PTI) Former Union Minister and Hamirpur MP Anurag Thakur on Thursday paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi and Lal Bahadur Shastri on their birth anniversary at a function held in Awahdevi here, officials said.

Speaking on the occasion, Thakur said on this auspicious day, the nation pays respectful homage to two great pillars of India's moral and political strength.

He recalled Gandhi's philosophy of non-violence, truth, and satyagraha, which not only guided India's freedom struggle but also inspired civil rights movements around the world.

The MP also highlighted Shastri's humility and integrity, his leadership in the 1965 war, and his historic call of "Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan," which continues to inspire the nation today.

At the conclusion of the BJP's nationwide Seva Pakhwada campaign, the BJP MP led a rally to spread awareness among shopkeepers in Awahdevi market about the new Goods and Services Tax (GST) reforms.

Thakur then joined party leaders and workers in a cleanliness drive, cleaning the Samirpur market, encouraging citizens to contribute to a clean and self-reliant India.

District BJP President Rakesh Thakur and other party leaders were also present at the event.