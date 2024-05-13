Anurag Thakur should speak about issues faced by region: Cong Hamirpur candidate Raizada

Una (HP), May 13 (PTI) The Congress candidate for the Hamirpur Lok Sabha seat Satpal Raizada asked his opponent Anurag Thakur of the BJP on Monday to speak on issues faced by local people rather than religion, temples, the Gandhi family and Pakistan.
Addressing an election rally at the Haroli assembly constituency, he claimed that Thakur, who is the sitting MP, has never spoken about the region or raised the voice of the region in Parliament.
This is shocking and shows how much love and affection Thakur has for the people of the Hamirpur area who have elected him four times, he said.
The Union minister only talks about religion, temple, the Gandhi family and Pakistan, Raizada added.
The Congress candidate claimed that a pro-Congress wave was discernible all over India, including in Himachal Pradesh, and the rout of the BJP was visible.
Raizada is a former MLA from the Una Assembly seat.
He urged Congress workers to remain united and face the challenges posed by the BJP together. PTI COR BPL IJT IJT