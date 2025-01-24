Anurag Thakur slams AAP as 'anti-women' party

New Delhi, Jan 24 (PTI) With less than two weeks left for the Delhi Assembly elections, BJP MP Anurag Thakur on Friday launched a scathing attack on the ruling AAP, calling it a “mahila virodhi” (anti-women) party.

Addressing a public meeting in support of BJP candidate Parvesh Verma from the New Delhi Assembly seat, Thakur accused the AAP government of neglecting women’s welfare.

“They promised to give Rs 1,000 to women but failed to deliver. The AAP-DA government also summoned Swati Maliwal to the chief minister’s residence and got her assaulted. They also ignored the plight of ASHA workers by not fulfilling the promise to increase their salaries,” Thakur said.

He further criticised the AAP government, saying, “Atishi is the Chief Minister of Delhi, but their anti-women stance is evident as her face is missing from posters and hoardings.

"On the other hand, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has launched transformative schemes such as ‘Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao’ from Haryana, leading to significant positive changes.” Highlighting BJP’s promises for Delhi, Thakur said, “We have pledged to provide Rs 2,500 to every woman, gas cylinders at Rs 500, and free cylinders during Holi and Diwali, along with other benefits. In contrast, the Kejriwal-led government has failed to deliver on its promises to women.” Earlier in the day, during another public meeting, Thakur criticised AAP’s leadership and said, “There is a scarcity of honest leaders in the Aam Aadmi Party.” He compared AAP’s governance with BJP’s track record, highlighting BJP’s decision to elevate dedicated party workers as chief ministers in states like Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Tripura, Maharashtra, and Haryana. “You can also see how an honest and capable leader like Yogi Adityanath is leading Uttar Pradesh,” he added.

Delhi will go to polls on February 5, and the results are scheduled to be announced on February 8.