Anurag Thakur takes dig at opposition INDIA bloc as it juggles with seat-sharing for LS polls

Mumbai, Jan 9 (PTI) As the INDIA bloc juggled with seat-sharing among its constituents, Union Minister Anurag Thakur on Tuesday took a dig at the opposition alliance, saying the differences among its members shows that they do not have a leader who can take everyone along.

Talking to reporters here, Thakur said people were not even looking at the opposition alliance because of their inability to take decisions.

"The arrogance of the INDI Alliance is such that they do not have a leader, or a policy or intent. Now, the differences over seat sharing show that they do not have a leader who can take everyone along. People are not even looking at them because they are unable to decide," the senior BJP leader said.

Thakur is on a four-day visit to Maharashtra, and during it, he will flag off Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra vans in the South Central Mumbai and South Mumbai Lok Sabha constituencies, and attend the National Youth Festival in Nasik.

Thakur said while the opposition alliance was coming across as indecisive, India has a decisive leader in Prime Minister Narendra Modi who introduced good policies and implemented them effectively. For these, he is known the world over, the Union minister said.

The BJP leader's remarks came as the opposition alliance is holding a series of meetings in Delhi to decide on a seat-sharing arrangement among its members, including the Congress, the Trinamool Congress, the Samajwadi Party, for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Leaders of the alliance from Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh met Congress leaders in the national capital.

"We all are united and will take on the communal forces together," Sanjay Raut, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader told reporters after a meeting with senior Congress leaders Ashok Gehlot, Mohan Prakash, Mukul Wasnik and Salman Khurshid.

The meeting was attended by Maharashtra Congress leaders Ashok Chavan, Nana Patole, Balasaheb Thorat, NCP leader Jitendra Awhad, besides Raut. PTI SKU -- ANB ANB