Anurag Thakur targets oppn alliance over separate manifestos by its members

New Delhi, Apr 14 (PTI) Union minister and BJP leader Anurag Thakur took a swipe at the opposition INDIA bloc on Sunday, saying how can it be called an alliance when its members are releasing their separate manifestos.

Advertisment

This group includes members of the "tukde tukde gang", he alleged in a statement.

"The Delhi chief minister (Arvind Kejriwal) is in jail and his wife announces six guarantees at an opposition rally without consulting anyone.

"Mamata Banerjee is fighting separately from the alliance and releases her own manifesto. So do Tejashwi Yadav and Akhilesh Yadav," he said.

Advertisment

"Then how can it be described as an alliance? It is nothing but politics to mislead the country," he added, claiming people's faith is only in the commitments of the BJP and the guarantees of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Thakur lauded the BJP's manifesto as historic, asserting that it will lay the foundation of India of the future.

The BJP's 'Sankalp Patra' is the guarantee of fulfilling its promises, he said.

Advertisment

The BJP is the only party that has held steadfast to its values and commitments since its foundation and has fulfilled them one after another after getting a majority, he said.

Named "Modi ki Guarantee", the BJP's manifesto largely builds on the government's existing welfare schemes targeted at different sections of society, while reiterating its commitment to roll out one-nation-one-election and Uniform Civil Code, two issues mentioned in its 2019 manifesto too.

The BJP promised to include all senior citizens above the age of 70 years in the Ayushman Bharat scheme, which provides health insurance of up to Rs 5 lakh.

It also spoke of considering bullet trains in north, south and east India and expanding new age trains like Vande Bharat, Amrit Bharat and Namo Bharat. PTI KR RT RT