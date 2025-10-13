Anurag Thakur thanks Modi for approving construction of 1,361 houses in Himachal

Hamirpur (HP), Oct 13 (PTI) Hamirpur Member of Parliament Anurag Singh Thakur on Monday praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led central government for approving the construction of 1,361 houses in the state.

The houses will be constructed in the state's urban bodies under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana Urban 2.0 for Rs 34 crore.

"The Central Government has always paid special attention to the interests and needs of Himachal. It is a matter of joy that the central government has approved the construction of these houses," the former Union minister said.

Under the scheme, an amount of Rs 34.02 crore will be disbursed to the eligible people in Rs 2.25 lakh per person from the economically weaker section format, he said.

Thakur also expressed his gratitude to Union Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs Manohar Lal Khattar for the announcement.

"Recently, the Central Government approved the construction of 92,364 houses in Himachal Pradesh under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Gramin. Approval has been given for tens of thousands of homes," he said. PTI COR VN VN