Anurag Thakur thanks PM Modi for inducting JP Nadda in cabinet

Shimla, June 12 (PTI) Former Union minister Anurag Thakur, who did not find berth in Modi 3.0 government, on Wednesday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for inducting BJP president J P Nadda in his cabinet.

Thakur, who won from the Hamirpur parliamentary constituency in Himachal Pradesh, also congratulated Nadda hailing from the same state.

The former Union minister, who was here to attend the meeting of the BJP core group, was accorded a rousing reception by state BJP chief Rajiv Bindal, former chief minister Jai Ram Thakur and other party leaders.

Accusing the ruling Congress party of misusing the official machinery in the recent elections, Thakur said the BJP will win three assembly byelections to be held on July 10, adding "I was a BJP worker, I am a BJP worker and will work in any responsibility entrusted to me".

Thakur said Prime Minister Modi never deprived Himachal of help and what he gave to the state in railways, education, health, water and other sectors was never given to it in the past.

He assured that development will continue for the next five years. Four Lok Sabha and three Rajya Sabha MPs will make all efforts to take Himachal to new heights, he added.

Meanwhile, the core group of state BJP at its meeting here reviewed the performance of the party in the assembly byelections and decided to leave the matter regarding giving tickets for the three assembly bypolls to the party high command.

The vacancies have been caused by the acceptance of the resignations of three Independent MLAs.

The meeting of the core group, presided by state BJP chief Rajiv Bindal and attended by party co-in-charge Sanjay Tandon and other senior leaders, expressed satisfaction over the landslide victory of the BJP in the Lok Sabha.

The party took lead in 61 out of 68 assembly segments, including Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu's assembly seat of Nadaun, which is a part of the Hamirpur Lok Sabha constituency.

Newly elected BJP MLAs, Sudhir Sharma and Inder Dutt Lakhanpal, who took oath as members of the state assembly, said the Congress party suffered major defeat in the Lok Sabha polls and Narendra Modi has become prime minister for the third time.

Sharma and Lakhanpal said Nadda has been included in the Union cabinet for the second time, which is a matter of great honour for the state. The Congress government in Himachal has been acting with vengeance and the party leaders are feeling suffocated, they added. PTI BPL KSS KSS