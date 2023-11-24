Anurag Thakur to contest 2024 Lok Sabha elections from Himachal's Hamirpur

Bilaspur (HP), Nov 24(PTI) Union Information and Broadcasting, Youth Affairs and Sports Minister Anurag Thakur on Friday stated that he would contest the upcoming Lok Sabha elections from the Hamirpur parliamentary constituency, from where he won the last four elections.

Talking to mediapersons, he said that talks of his shifting to another constituency were untrue as the people of Hamirpur had given him "immense love and affection".

Reportedly, there were rumours that Thakur could shift to Kangra or Chandigarh.

Bilaspur has been benefited with projects like the Hydro Engineering College, Kiratpur-Manali four-lane road, Bhanupali-Bilaspur railway line and other central schemes worth thousands of crores, ever since I became MP, said Anurag.

The BJP would be voted to power once again in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls and the BJP would get more seats than 2019 elections, he stated.