Anurag Thakur to visit disaster-hit areas of Himachal Pradesh

Hamirpur (HP), Sep 16 (PTI) Former Union Minister and Hamirpur MP Anurag Thakur on Tuesday said he will soon visit areas affected by rain-induced disasters in Himachal Pradesh.

Talking to mediapersons on the sidelines of a BJP event, Thakur expressed concern over losses incurred by the state during the natural calamities.

"I am saddened by the news of normal life being badly affected due to continuous rains in some areas since Monday. I will visit these areas on Wednesday morning," he said.

"Heavy rains have wreaked havoc in the Hamirpur parliamentary constituency. A bus stand in Dharampur was submerged, while several buses and other vehicles were washed away," he told reporters.

Lashing out at the state government, the parliamentarian said, "Prime Minister Modi is doing a lot for Himachal Pradesh in this hour of disaster. But the inaction of the Congress government in the state is raising questions. Where is the state government?" On September 9, Prime Minister Narendra Modi conducted an aerial survey to review the relief and rehabilitation measures and announced an immediate relief of Rs 1,500 crore for the calamity-hit state.