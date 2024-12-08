Anvar accuses CM Vijayan of preventing his social collective from joining Stalin's DMK

Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 8 (PTI) Independent MLA P V Anvar on Sunday accused Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan of 'foiling' his newly launched social collective's attempt to join the ruling DMK in neighbouring Tamil Nadu.

Admitting that he had held discussions with the leadership of DMK in this regard, Anvar claimed that it didn't materialise as CM Vijayan directly intervened into the matter and asked his Tamil Nadu counterpart M K Stalin not to welcome it into their party fold.

Speaking to media, Anvar alleged that his relations with the DMK were strained due to Vijayan's interventions.

The Nilambur MLA, with whom the CPI(M) had severed ties recently, further claimed that the Left veteran had raised the issue as a personal matter in front of Stalin and contacted him several times in this regard.

The DMK leadership in Chennai is now in a helpless position, he alleged.

Anvar, who had left the CPI (M)-led ruling LDF after raising corruption allegations against the Left party, has been reportedly in talks with the Trinamool Congress (TMC) to make his social collective "Democratic Movement of Kerala" (DMK) a part of it.

Replying to a question, the independent MLA said they were in discussion with three-four political parties at the national level including the TMC.

"We have submitted a proposal (to the TMC) and they are studying it. Becoming part of a national party is a responsibility for us also." On Saturday, Anwar said if his outfit joined hands with the TMC, then "a strong anti-communist stand" would be taken in the southern state.

Anvar's move to ally with the TMC comes after his efforts to join the alliance comprising the DMK and Congress in Tamil Nadu did not bear fruit. PTI LGK ROH