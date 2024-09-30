Anvar fires fresh salvo on Kerala CM, CPI(M); seeks high court-monitored probe into his charges

Malappuram, Sep 30 (PTI) Dissident LDF MLA PV Anvar has launched a fresh attack on Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and the ruling CPI(M) while seeking a high court-monitored probe into his allegations on various issues, including those against a top state police official.

During an "explanatory meet" at Nilambur on Sunday, Anvar trained his guns on Vijayan, Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) MR Ajithkumar, and a CPI(M) district secretary, alleging that he was kicked out of the Left Democratic Front (LDF) for demanding action against Ajithkumar.

Anvar had earlier challenged Vijayan to order a reinvestigation into around 180 gold smuggling cases, alleging that the police were not following procedure while seizing the precious metal illegally brought from abroad.

The Nilambur MLA convened the meeting after the CPI(M) recently said it severed ties with him and alleged that he had become a "political axe of the right wing".

Anvar said he was being branded communal for asking the party to introspect its failures.

"These days, when someone is raising an issue, instead of addressing the matter, his religion is being discussed. Baseless allegations are being raised to target me as a communalist," Anvar said.

He also said a decision on his future -- either joining a political party or floating a new one -- would be taken after surveying the people.

Anvar claimed that he was kicked out of the LDF for asking the CPI(M) to take action against Ajithkumar, against whom he had raised several allegations.

Highlighting former health minister KK Shailja's defeat in the Lok Sabha elections from the Vatakara seat, the lawmaker claimed the CPI(M) had failed to address its shortcomings in the parliamentary polls.

He also criticised the LDF government for its stand on the 2018 Sabarimala issue, which stemmed from a Supreme Court verdict allowing women of all ages to enter the shrine.

Referring to the Kerala government's decision to implement the order, Anvar claimed he had asked the Left party not to go ahead with it.

"If they don't want that, then why should we interfere? The party had said it was for the Hindu sisters. Then (it) brought someone from Andhra (Pradesh) with police help. Did the party study the issue? There is no discussion in the party. Everyone trembles upon hearing Pinarayi Vijayan's name. Why? When I asked to introspect, I was kicked out," Anvar alleged.

Anvar also alleged Vijayan was threatening him with a letter from the governor in connection with a phone tapping matter.

A case was registered against Anvar on Sunday for allegedly illegally tapping phone calls of senior state police officials.

He said even the CPI, a CPI(M) ally, was demanding Ajithkumar's removal.

"I am demanding the same. But the Kerala chief minister portrayed me as a supporter of smuggling gangs in front of Kerala's 3.5 crore people. He threatened me with some letter given by the governor on the phone tapping (issue). What do they think? That I will go into hiding? The CPI can make demands but I cannot," Anvar said.

The MLA also attacked Ajithkumar and claimed the evidence he had provided was enough to oust the police official.

"Can they suspend this notorious criminal? His phones, keys and other items should be seized. He should be stripped of his uniform and paraded through the streets," Anvar said.

He also sought an independent investigation and said the judiciary was the only hope.

Anvar alleged all the evidence submitted before the government and the CPI(M) on various matters was being destroyed. "The probe should be conducted by officers appointed by the high court, which should also monitor the cases. I will submit the evidence with me before the court. Let the court decide." The dissident MLA also accused CPI(M) district secretary EN Mohandas -- who allegedly called him a "clown" during a press meet -- of having "close ties" with the accused police officials.

The lawmaker further alleged that there was an "unholy nexus" between leaders of political parties in the state.

Repeating his allegations regarding the seizure of smuggled gold, Anvar claimed 25 per cent of the police force in Kerala had been "criminalised".

He also claimed that he had lost money and business due to his association with the CPI(M).

"I have resisted all unnecessary allegations raised against the Left government for the past eight years as an MLA. I have lost everything, my businesses were targeted. I have made many enemies for this party," he said.

He expressed displeasure over the lack of support from the CPI(M) and the chief minister, whom he considered a "fatherly figure".

Anvar has levelled several allegations against Ajithkumar and Vijayan's political secretary P Sasi.

Earlier this week, CPI(M) state secretary MV Govindan said the party had cut all ties with Anvar. Vijayan had also rejected Anvar's allegations.

However, investigations are underway in certain allegations raised by Anvar.

During the speech, Anvar claimed that the "Sangh Parivar" was aiming to come to power in Kerala by 2036.

"They (Sangh Parivar) are targeting 25 seats in 2026 (assembly elections), they will get at least 20. In 2036, they will come to power. They are not in a hurry. They are going slow and steady, we need to understand this," Anvar said.

He said communal riots were not good for society. "If we go through the north Indian states, which were marred by communal violence, we will understand the gravity of this issue, how bad it is." On his plans for the future, Anvar said he would develop a mobile application within 15-30 days to seek public opinion.

"I will seek the opinion of the people and take a decision on whether to join the Congress or the Muslim League or the BJP or stand by the people and fight them all. I will arrange a facility to conduct a survey of the people. Then we will decide what to do," he said. PTI RRT SZM