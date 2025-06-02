Anvar levels serious charges against PWD Minister Riyas, threatens to release evidence

Malappuram (Kerala), Jun 2 (PTI) Trinamool Congress (TMC) state convener P V Anvar on Monday levelled serious allegations against state PWD Minister P A Mohammed Riyas and threatened to release evidences against him.

A day after announcing his decision to contest in the June 19 bypoll to Nilambur Assembly constituency, the two-time MLA accused Riyas, also the son-in-law of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, of character assassinating him.

While talking to reporters here ahead of submitting nomination papers, he alleged that a nexus comprising opposition leader V D Satheesan, UDF candidate Aryadan Shoukath and Riyas was indulging in a false campaign against him.

Claiming that he has concrete evidence against these persons in several matters, Anvar threatened to release it by placing a television in Nilambur market.

He said he was speaking against them based on evidence, and they cannot even put their feet in the constituency if he released it.

Specifically mentioning the name of Riyas, Anvar said the PWD minister was the one who was leading the alleged ongoing character assassination against him.

"If it continues, I will be forced to defend it," the TMC leader said.

He also levelled serious allegations against Riyas in connection with Nava Kerala Sadas, the state government's ambitious programme.

He said he would release all such evidence if Riyass continues to engage in a false campaign against him.

The state government, CPI(M) or Riyas did not immediately respond to Anvar. PTI LGK ADB