Anvar says his social collective will concentrate in Palakkad, Chelakkara for bypolls

Palakkad (Kerala), Oct 11 (PTI) Independent legislator P V Anvar on Friday said his newly launched social collective, the Democratic Movement of Kerala (DMK), would concentrate in Palakkad and Chelakkara assembly constituencies where bypolls are due.

However, he did not make the political stand of his newly launched group clear or whether candidates would be fielded for bypolls. It is also not known if the social collective is a precursor to the launch of a political party.

While talking to reporters here, the MLA said a district convention of the DMK would be held in Palakkad soon.

"As this is election time, we are thinking of concentrating on the Palakkad and Chelakkara constituencies. But, we are yet to take a decision on the stand to be adopted during the bypolls. Anyway, we will be active during the election,' he said.

To a question on fielding candidates for bypolls, he said the collective would take a suitable decision according to circumstances and that prominence would be given to present before the people, 'a system that goes well with (collective's) ideology.' The Nilambur MLA continued to level charges against Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and his close confidant IPS officer ADGP M R Ajithkumar. While Anvar accused Vijayan of causing the downfall of the Marxist party in the state, he alleged that the ADGP was an 'undeclared front soldier' of the RSS in the state.

The ruling CPI(M) cut ties with Anvar after he launched attacks against CM Vijayan, his close confidants, and the party as well on various issues. After that, Anvar launched a social collective and named it the Democratic Movement of Kerala. Before launching the collective, Anvar visited Chennai and met leaders of the Tamil Nadu's ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam. However, the purpose of that meeting is yet to be made clear by both sides. The ruling party of the neighbouring state has reportedly distanced itself from Anvar.