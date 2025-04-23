Anvar to support UDF for Nilambur by-election: LoP Satheesan

Thiruvananthapuram, Apr 23 (PTI) Trinamool Congress (TMC) Kerala state convenor P V Anvar has offered his unconditional support to the opposition UDF for the upcoming assembly by-election from Nilambur constituency, Leader of the Opposition in the state assembly V D Satheesan said on Wednesday.

Addressing reporters after a meeting with Anvar here, Satheesan said he had agreed to back any candidate to be fielded by the Congress in the by-election.

The Nilambur by-election, for which an official notification from the Election Commission is expected soon, has been necessitated by the resignation of Anvar, who won the seat twice with the support of the ruling LDF.

Anvar resigned as MLA in January this year after leaving the ruling Front following differences with the Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. He later joined the TMC and was made its state convenor.

Satheesan said Anwar had made certain suggestions regarding his cooperation with the UDF, which will be discussed with the partners of the Front.

"The UDF will discuss his proposals and make a decision later," he said.

He said Anvar’s support will be beneficial to the UDF as he has represented the constituency for the last nine years.

Senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala and KPCC president K Sudhakaran also joined the talks with Anvar on Wednesday.

Earlier reports had suggested that Anvar had made TMC’s entry into the UDF as a precondition for supporting the Front in the by-election, while the UDF wanted him to sever links with The Trinamool Congress and cooperate with the front on his own.

Sources said Anvar had indicated to UDF leaders that he would not abandon his party to join the opposition front.