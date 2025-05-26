Anvar voices displeasure over Shoukath's candidature for Nilambur by-poll

Malappuram (Kerala), May 26 (PTI) Trinamool Congress leader P V Anvar on Monday opposed UDF's decision to field Congress leader Aryadan Shoukath in the upcoming by-poll in Nilambur, claiming that the public opinion in the assembly constituency was not in his favour.

Soon after the Congress high command announced the candidature of Shoukath, Anvar addressed the media here and accused him of trying to secure CPI(M) candidacy for the assembly segment two months ago.

He alleged that Shoukath, son of late Congress veteran Aryadan Mohammed, had held discussions with CPI (M) state secretary M V Govindan in Wayanad in this regard.

But his "attempt failed", due to strong opposition from all area committees and local committees of the Marxist party in Nilambur.

The Nilambur assembly seat in Wayanad Parliament constituency fell vacant recently following the resignation of the sitting legislator, Anvar, due to his differences with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on various issues.

A two-time MLA and now a Trinamool leader, Anvar had earlier extended support to the Congress-led UDF in the upcoming bypoll, but he later exerted pressure regarding its candidate selection.

Anvar's offer of support to the UDF in the bypoll was seen as a bid by the Trinamool Congress to secure a place in the Congress-led opposition front.

Asked about his earlier announcement of support to the UDF candidate, he said it does not mean that he would back anyone they would field.

Anvar said he offered support to the UDF in the June 19 bypoll, with an aim to garner anti-Pinarayi Vijayan votes.

"Does it mean that anyone can contest anywhere? I requested the UDF to field a candidate who can win, who is close to the people of Nilambur seat and a person who can address all social equations impartially," he said.

He wondered how he could support the UDF if a stand was taken contrary to that.

Claiming that the public opinion in Nilambur is against Shoukath, Anvar said the UDF candidate is not capable of defeating "Pinarayism".

He asked whether the Congress leader had put up a Facebook post against the CPI (M)-led government in the state in the last two years.

"Has he ever criticised the CPI (M)? Shoukath is a left sympathiser within the UDF. How can such a person oppose Pinarayism?" he asked.

He further said the state committee of the Trinamool Congress would take a final decision within two days on the stand to be taken in this regard.

Congress District Congress Committee (DCC) president V S Joy was denied the party ticket to contest as he has no godfather in the grand old party, he alleged.

Anvar, however, did not give a clear answer as to whether he would contest in the by-poll.

The ruling CPI(M)-led LDF is yet to announce its candidate.

The Nilambur by-election will be held on June 19.

According to the Election Commission's notification, the last date for filing nominations for the by-election is June 2. The results will be announced on June 23. PTI LGK ROH