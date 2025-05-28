Anvar's bid to meet AICC general secretary fails

Thiruvananthapuram, May 28 (PTI) Amid differences within the Congress in Kerala over cooperating with P V Anvar in the Nilambur Assembly by-election, AICC general secretary K C Venugopal on Wednesday said he has no plan to meet the Trinamool Congress leader to discuss his entry into the opposition United Democratic Front (UDF) at least as an associate member.

"There are efficient leaders here to discuss the issues relating to Nilambur by-poll. None has informed me that Anvar wants to meet me. It is media creation," Venugopal told reporters in Kozhikode.

Earlier, Trinamool Congress sources had said Anvar is expected to meet Venugopal to discuss the issue. Anvar also said on Wednesday that he would meet Venugopal to express his grievances.

However, Venugopal said there is no meeting scheduled with Anvar, indicating that a decision is left to the UDF leadership in Kerala.

While the Opposition Leader in the Kerala Assembly V D Satheesan insists that Anvar should openly extend his support to UDF candidate Aryadan Shoukath before discussing other issues, a few senior leaders have voiced the opinion that Anvar should be taken along to ensure the victory of the Front’s candidate.

Speaking to reporters earlier, Venugopal had said that there will not be any attempt to isolate Anvar as he had begun the fight against the ‘anti-people’ policies of the Left government by relinquishing his post as MLA.

"We will respect his sentiments, while he should now take a position which reflects his earlier stand that the ruling front should be defeated," Venugopal said.

Senior leader and former KPCC president K Sudhakaran said the UDF should take Anvar along as the votes he can influence is crucial for UDF victory.

"However, as a leader seeking entry into UDF, he cannot openly speak against the Front’s candidate chosen by the Congress," he said.

Echoing Sudhakaran’s view, KPCC president Sunny Joseph said Anvar should stop talking against Congress candidate Aryadan Shoukath.

"How can a person who wants an alliance with UDF talk against its candidate," he said.

Senior leader and former MP K Muraleedharan also said the Congress wants to take Anvar’s cooperation, but he should first announce his support to the UDF candidate.

About the recent outbursts against certain Congress leaders from Anvar, he said each leader has his own style and it cannot be changed.

Anvar had earlier in the day said that his party is ready to contest the by-poll if a positive response is not forthcoming from the opposition United Democratic Front (UDF) on possible cooperation.

He said though the Trinamool Congress had submitted a letter to the UDF leadership four months back, its leadership has not yet taken a decision on accepting his party as an associate member of the Front.

Without naming any Congress leader, Anvar said an attempt is being made to label him as an ‘arrogant and outspoken’ person.

"I am an outspoken person as I am speaking for the people," he said, adding the Congress should see the larger interests of the people who, he said, was waiting to hand out heavy defeat to the ruling Left Front in the by-poll.

The by-election to Nilambur Assembly constituency, necessitated by Anvar’s resignation as MLA after he quit the ruling LDF, is scheduled for June 19. The last date for filing of nomination is June 2.

The CPI(M) has announced that it will choose its candidate for the by-poll on May 30, while the BJP has left the seat to its NDA ally Bharat Dharma Jana Sena (BDJS). PTI MVG MVG KH