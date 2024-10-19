Anvar's DMK in talks with UDF on joining it: N K Sudhir

Thrissur (Kerala), Oct 19 (PTI) Former Congress leader N K Sudhir, who joined dissident MLA P V Anvar's newly formed social collective, Democratic Movement of Kerala (DMK), and its candidate for Chelakkara Assembly bypoll, on Saturday said that talks were going on with regard to joining the UDF.

Sudhir said the DMK had decided to support the UDF in the Lok Sabha bypoll in Wayanad and discussions were on with regard to supporting the Congress-led front even in the Assembly bypoll in Palakkad.

"Various discussions are going on, including regarding joining the UDF," he said.

Anvar, last week, said that his newly formed social collective would concentrate on the Palakkad and Chelakkara Assembly bypolls.

The ruling CPI(M) cut ties with Anvar after he launched attacks against Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, some of his close confidants, and the party as well on various issues. After that, Anvar launched a social collective and named it the Democratic Movement of Kerala (DMK). PTI HMP HMP KH