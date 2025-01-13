Anvar's resignation evokes mixed reactions among political parties

Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 13 (PTI) Kerala legislator P V Anvar's resignation as Nilambur MLA on Monday evoked mixed political reaction in the state. While the opposition Congress-led UDF responded cautiously, saying it would take a decision on his willingness to join the front at an appropriate time, the ruling CPI(M) tried to downplay the matter.

Though Anvar openly extended unconditional support to the UDF and publicly apologised for raising corruption allegations against the Leader of Opposition, the Congress leadership adopted a stand not to react quickly.

Leader of Opposition,V D Satheesan, and senior party leader Ramesh Chennithala said neither the Congress party nor the UDF had held any discussion about accepting Anvar into their fold. But both of them expressed happiness about the support extended to the UDF by him.

Chennithala said he came to know about Anvar's resignation through television channels.

"It's a matter of happiness that he extended support to the UDF. But the front is yet to hold any discussion on the matter. The UDF will discuss the matter in an appropriate time," he told reporters here.

Welcoming Anvar's announcement about unconditional support for the Congress-led front, Chennithala, however, was reluctant to react to his suggestion of making Congress leader V S Joy as UDF candidate in Nilambur for the upcoming assembly bypoll.

He said the party has its own system to decide its candidate in each constituency, and there is no need to decide it at the moment.

Satheesan also echoed similar sentiments and said the UDF had not closed or opened its doors before Anvar.

"His support is a good thing...We have not closed or opened our doors in front of Anvar," Satheesan told reporters in Wayanad.

The LoP also said he was accepting the public apology tendered by the former Nilambur MLA in connection with the crores-worth corruption allegations raised by him in the state assembly when he was part of the LDF.

Reacting to Anvar's charges that CPI(M) leader and Chief Minister's political secretary P Sasi was behind the allegation made against Satheesan in the House, the Congress leader said he had already said that Pinarayi Vijayan and the coterie in the CMO were behind such charges.

Meanwhile, CPI(M) state secretary M V Govindan said there was no need for the ruling party to react to Anvar's resignation.

He said the Left party had already made it clear that it has no more connection with Anvar, and following that he also ended his association with the LDF.

When asked about Anvar's new stint in the Trinamool Congress, Govindan said wherever he goes, he is ultimately going to the UDF.

Meanwhile, Sasi warned of legal action against Anvar over the allegations that he made against him.

Terming Anvar's allegations as a "blatant lie", Sasi outrightly rejected the charge that it was he who had asked him to raise corruption allegations against the opposition leader in the Assembly.

Accusing Anvar of trying to find new political asylum, he said the former had raised a baseless allegation against him earlier also.

In a statement, Sasi further said that the people of Kerala would realise and reject Anvar's heinous moves to defame the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), which is a refuge of commoners.

It has been decided to take legal action against Anvar's allegations, he added.

Anvar, who joined the Trinamool Congress recently after parting ways with the ruling LDF a few months ago, resigned on Monday as the MLA of the Nilambur constituency.

Anvar met Speaker A N Shamseer in his chamber at the Legislative Assembly complex here and handed over his resignation letter in the morning.

Anvar, who won the Nilambur seat as a CPI(M)-led LDF supported MLA, had recently announced that he would serve as the state coordinator for the Mamata Banerjee-led party. He resigned as a legislator with one-and-a-half years remaining in his term. PTI LGK KH