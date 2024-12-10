Anxious wait of Joicy continues for her husband, cousin trapped in war zone in Russia

Thrissur (Kerala), Dec 10 (PTI) Binil T B, an electrician from Thrissur, left for Russia seven months ago, hoping to secure a better job and higher wages while his wife was expecting their first child. Sadly, he couldn't share the joy of his son's birth four months ago.

Stranded somewhere in a war-torn region of Ukraine now under Russian control, Binil and his relative Jain T K lost their mobile phones and other valuables, further compounding their hardships, and have been seeking help from authorities for their return, according to relatives.

Joicy John, a resident of Kurancheri near Wadakkanchery in Thrissur district, and wife of Binil, has been knocking on the doors of the authorities in an attempt to bring them back home.

A mother to a four-month-old baby boy, Joicy has been overwhelmed with anxiety after receiving Binil's last audio message on Monday.

In the message, he revealed that Russian authorities had ordered him and his cousin-in-law, Jain, to report to the war front.

Her worries have deepened with reports that Binil is currently in an area under relentless airstrikes.

Joicy has approached the state government, Union Minister and Thrissur MP Suresh Gopi, all other MPs from the state and the Indian Embassy in Moscow, to ensure the early release of her husband and relative from the war zone.

"The embassy officials have said they are awaiting communication from the Russian authorities," Joicy said, expressing frustration over the month-long wait.

She added that the last message from Binil mentioned they had been instructed to move to the war front.

"I have lost all peace of mind as it has been since seven months they had left," Joicy, a nurse at a private medical college in Thrissur, currently on maternity leave, told PTI.

Binil (32) and Jain (27) are ITI mechanical diploma holders and had gone to Russia on April 4, hoping to work as electricians, and plumbers in Russia.

However, upon arrival, their Indian passports were confiscated and subsequently they were deployed to the war zone as part of the Russian Military Support Service, Joicy said.

Initially, Binil and his relative were promised a monthly salary of Rs 2 lakh in Russia, but they have not received any payment so far.

In June, during a camp relocation, Binil lost his luggage and mobile phone, cutting off contact with his family for two months. It was only in the last week of August that he managed to call home using Wi-Fi at a camp and update them on his situation.

"They lost their ATM cards and other important documents. It's unclear if they are receiving any salary, but they haven't been able to send a single rupee home so far," said Joicy, who is now caring for their newborn baby and Binil’s elderly parents.

According to her, the situation is the same in Jain's family, as he has to look after his elderly parents at home.

Jain, whose house is located near that of Joicy, is her cousin.

"Until June, we were in regular contact with Binil. After that, we didn't hear anything from him. We assumed he was undergoing training and unable to use his mobile phone. It was only later that we learned they had lost everything," she said.

The two travelled to Russia on private visas, facilitated by a relative already serving in the Russian Army. However, that relative was among several Indians discharged by Moscow earlier this year following intervention by the Indian government.

"The relative, who holds Russian citizenship, hasn't been sent to India, so we have no way of knowing what went wrong in their case," Joicy explained.

She added that Binil had informed her that he and his companion were assigned to first-line service at the war front, while others, including the relative, were positioned in the third line.

So far, around 45 Indians have been discharged. While some have already returned to India, others are still waiting for their paperwork to be processed.

"Of those who left with them, three individuals from Kollam, Ernakulam, and Thrissur have recently returned to Kerala," she said.

In the last week of August, they managed to arrange a mobile phone after we sent money to the account of a Russian national, as well as WiFi at the camp they had been sent to in order to collect food, Joicy said.

The woman revealed that Binil was allowed to call home only once a week, typically on Saturdays.

During one such call, the family was informed about the tragic death of one of Binil's companions, Sandeep, a native of Thrissur, who was killed in a drone attack while delivering food to a war zone.

"Last week, he called, but they only allowed him to talk for five minutes. The call was abruptly cut off during our conversation," Joicy said.

On Monday, in a distressing voice message, Binil shared, "The situation has worsened, and we have been told to go to the war front today. They instructed us to send a message home before leaving. Please inform everyone else." These words have added to Joicy’s growing despair. PTI ARM TGB ROH