Any attempt to disrupt peace in Assam will be thwarted, asserts top cop

Tezpur (Assam), Aug 19 (PTI) Assam Director General of Police G P Singh on Monday asserted that any attempt to disrupt peace in the state will be thwarted by security forces.

His comments came against the backdrop of the banned ULFA(I)’s purported email on Independence Day, announcing planting 24 bombs in different areas, including multiple places in Guwahati.

Ten “bomb-like substances” have been recovered, including four in Guwahati, over the last two days.

“The state had been witnessing terrorist activities for the last 40 years. We have now reached a stage where such activities are almost nearing an end. We will take stringent measures against those who attempt to bring back the days of violence and terror,” Singh told reporters here on the sidelines of a programme.

The DGP said the force has been concentrating on strengthening its traditional policing duties so that criminal elements are dealt with.

“To sway our efforts, some may try to engage in terror activities. But, such attempts will not be successful,” he asserted.

Singh also dismissed allegations of an intelligence failure in connection with the recovery of “bomb-like substances” from various locations. PTI CORR SSG RBT