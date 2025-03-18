Any attempts to stop Ram Navami processions will be resisted strongly: Suvendu Adhikari

Kolkata: BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari on Tuesday said any attempts to stop the processions that would be held across West Bengal on Ram Navami would be resisted strongly.

Accusing Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of appeasing one community, the leader of the opposition claimed her days in the post are numbered.

"Hindus will reign in Hindustan, and those who work for Hindus will reign in West Bengal. The situation in the state will be similar to that of Bangladesh if Mamata Banerjee remains in power. The days of her rule are numbered. Hindus will not accept her blatant appeasement of one community and attempts to crush Ram Navami celebrations any more," he claimed.

Over 20,000 processions will be held across the state on Ram Navami on April 6, Adhikari had said last week.

He alleged that like the attacks on minorities in Bangladesh, several places of worship of the Hindu community were vandalised in the state during the last Durga Puja.

"Jihadi elements are behind such incidents, and some TMC leaders were aiding and abetting them," he claimed.

"If all Hindus unite, the TMC will bite the dust," he added.

Referring to the clashes in Birbhum's Sainthia on the day of Holi, Adhikari claimed the TMC government wanted to cover it up.

"On the day of Holi attacks were carried on Dalits by jihadis in Sainthia. But no action was taken against the perpetrators. Internet services were suspended to cover up the violence against the 'sanatanis'. Discussion on it was not even allowed in the assembly," he claimed.

Adhikari, however, said he was not against any community but against appeasement.

"We are for true economic development of every community and we want action against jihadis. The TMC government has done nothing for the economic uplift of the minorities," he said.

Asked about his suspension from the assembly for the ongoing session, Adhikari said, "Only two more sessions -- Monsoon and Winter - are left. The tenure of this government is till early 2026."