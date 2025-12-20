Any differences will be resolved by INDIA bloc constituents among themselves: Salman Khurshid

Srinagar, Dec 20 (PTI) Senior Congress leader Salman Khurshid on Saturday said that any differences among the INDIA bloc constituents will be resolved amongst themselves and batted for "better conversation" among the alliance partners on issues that are of a "sensitive nature".

Khurshid was replying to queries on ties with National Conference (NC) and the recent remarks by Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah that the 'Vote Chori' campaign was the Congress party's own agenda and had nothing to do with the INDIA bloc.

Playing down the issue, the former minister stressed the need to focus on the "many commonalities" among the parties forming the opposition alliance.

"We have done a campaign. Of course, if he (Abdullah) believes that the campaign is unnecessary, I am sure that he will speak amongst the top leaders. It is not fair for me to comment," Khurshid told reporters here on Abdullah distancing himself from the Congress party's stand.

The Congress leader was here to address a press conference as part of the party's nationwide campaign on the issues of MGNREGA and the National Herald case.

He said the alliance was formed after opposition leaders of the country held several meetings during which Abdullah was also present.

"They together came to a conclusion that they must have an alliance. And that alliance was very successful in (last year's) Parliament elections. We may not have achieved 100 per cent success, but we achieved a high level of success," he said.

Khurshid, however, said if there are any issues that any of the leaders of the alliance have about the working of the alliance, "they will solve it among themselves".

"I don't think it is for you and me to sit and comment about what one leader feels or doesn't feel, about what one leader contributes or doesn't contribute. I think it is amongst the leaders, for them, to solve the issue," he said.

He stressed that the alliance was "not a negation" of the independent identity of political parties.

"They don't write off their own identity or ideology. It is the common ideology, the common identity that makes the alliance. But, parties have to continue working on their own basis as well," he said.

The former external affairs minister said while there may be some issues, there are commonalities in the alliance.

"There are many commonalities. So, let us explore the commonalities and enhance those, not worrying about the differences. Wherever there are human beings, there will be differences," he said.

To a question whether the Congress party in Jammu and Kashmir -- which is part of the ruling alliance in the Union territory -- had given "too much room" to the chief minister to criticise it, Khurshid said it is for the local party unit to judge how much elbow space needs to be given.

"There has to be some elbow room. You have to be able to respond; you can't just be a mute spectator. You have to be able to respond, but they have to judge for themselves what the elbow space that we should have," he said.

Within that space, the Congress leader added, they (J-K unit of Congress) must operate.

"The point is, when you do an alliance, and when you come together and you cooperate, you don't just write off your own identity completely. You have to keep your identity alive, even for the sake of the alliance you have to keep your identity alive.

"But, if we have a better conversation amongst the alliance partners on issues that are of a sensitive nature, I think we will all be happier for it," he said.