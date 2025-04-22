Any goal in life can be accomplished through hard work: Himachal CM

Shimla, Apr 22 (PTI) Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has said any goal in life can be accomplished through unwavering determination and hard work.

Sukhu said this at an event 'Vyavastha Parivartan Ek Sankalp - Aagaz Naye Yug Ka' organised by the National Students' Union of India (NSUI) here at his alma mater Himachal Pradesh University (HPU) on Monday.

"Setbacks are part of life but challenges should never deter one's spirit. Success follows those who persevere," he said.

Addressing the gathering, the chief minister said any goal in life can be accomplished through unwavering determination and hard work. The students at HPU possess immense self-confidence and are fully capable of achieving great heights, a statement issued here said.

Reflecting on his political journey, Sukhu shared that he was now serving as the chief minister after a prolonged struggle.

"Eleven of our MLAs have emerged from the NSUI... Today, I am leading the state government not through privilege but because the people placed their trust in me," he said.

Recalling his student days, the Chief Minister said, "It was 40 years ago that I got admission to this university. Every time I return to this auditorium, I am filled with a deep sense of belonging.

"None of my family members were in politics. We were four siblings and my mother always worried about my future." The cultural performances by students, including a special musical performance by Indian Idol fame Neha Dixit, were also presented during the function. PTI BPL KSS KSS