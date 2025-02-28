Any justice system would be considered robust only if it is truly inclusive: President Murmu

Gandhinagar: President Droupadi Murmu on Friday said fear among criminals of being caught and punished, and the trust of common people of getting justice is the identity of good governance.

She emphasised that any judicial system would be considered robust only if it is truly inclusive and maintained the introduction of three new criminal laws in 2024 was a watershed moment in Indian history.

Murmu was speaking at the third convocation of the National Forensic Sciences University (NFSU) in Gandhinagar. Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat and Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel were also present on the occasion.

"Control of crime, fear among criminals of being caught and punished, and trust of common people of getting justice is the identity of good governance. In our country, a social system based on justice is believed to be the best," the President noted.

She asked students graduating from NFSU to ensure no one is deprived of justice due to financial reasons.

"By union of tradition and development, we are in the process of building a developed country which will be based on justice.

Any justice delivery system will be considered strong when it is inclusive. To make justice available to all sections of society, especially to those who are weak and deprived, should be the goal of those passing out of the university.

"You should work in a way that the last person of the country can access justice and ensure that no one is deprived of justice due to financial reasons," she affirmed.

The President also spoke about the introduction of three new criminal laws -- the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam -- which replaced British-era legislations.

It was a watershed moment for the country in justice delivery system when old criminal laws were replaced by three new laws (which came into effect on July 1, 2024), Murmu highlighted.

The President said changes related to crime investigation and evidence have been made in the three new criminal laws.

"In cases where the punishment period is seven years or more, it has now become mandatory for a forensic expert to visit the crime scene and investigate. The Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita made provision for development of forensic facilities in all states in a time-bound manner. Time-bound forensic examination has been made mandatory in many statutes," she said.

The President noted these changes would increase demand for forensic experts.

"Due to rapid changes in technology, especially in the fields of digital technology and Artificial Intelligence, the capabilities of forensic sciences experts are increasing, but at the same time, criminals are also discovering new ways.

"People associated with our policing, prosecution, and criminal justice delivery system can be successful in controlling crime and making justice accessible only by being smarter, more prompt and alert than the criminals," Murmu emphasised.

She expressed confidence that with the contribution of NFSU, a strong forensic system would develop, the conviction rate would increase and criminals would be afraid of committing crimes.

Over 1560 students were awarded degrees from NFSU at the third convocation of the university headed by vice-chancellor J M Vyas.

Around 70 students from five foreign countries also graduated from the university.