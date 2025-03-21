Any nation's true progress is defined by its dedication to uplifting marginalized: President Murmu

New Delhi, Mar 21 (PTI) President Droupadi Murmu on Friday emphasized that compassion, inclusivity and harmony are the cornerstones of the Indian civilization, asserting that a nation's true progress is defined by its dedication to uplifting the marginalized.

Speaking at Purple Fest 2025, a cultural event organized by the Social Justice Ministry at the Rashtrapati Bhawan here with the aim to empower persons with disabilities (PwDs), she reaffirmed India's constitutional values of social justice, dignity and equality.

"A country or society is not known for what it does for the privileged but for its sensitivity towards the marginalized," she said.

She said compassion, inclusivity and harmony are intrinsic to the Indian civilization.

The president highlighted the government's commitment to empowering PwDs through various initiatives, including the 'Sugamya Bharat Abhiyan', which focuses on both physical and digital accessibility.

"Inspired by the vision of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas', the government is working towards empowering persons with disabilities and ensuring their equal participation," she noted.

Lauding efforts to create a national database for PwDs through the Unique Disability Identity (UDID) card scheme, Murmu expressed satisfaction that initiatives in skill development and entrepreneurship are equipping disabled individuals to become equal stakeholders in India's evolving economy.

Welcoming persons with disabilities to the Rashtrapati Bhawan, she assured them that "our doors are always open for them" and described Purple Fest as "an opportunity to showcase skills and talents".

The event was marked by cultural performances and exhibitions. PTI UZM AS AS