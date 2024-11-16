Any party joining hands with Congress is doomed: Rajnath

Pune, Nov 16 (PTI) Union minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday said the Congress is in such a bad shape that anyone associated with it is bound to "drown", and the same would be the fate of its allies in Maharashtra.

Speaking at a campaign rally here, Singh expressed confidence that as in Haryana, victory of the BJP and Mahayuti coalition was certain in the November 20 Maharashtra assembly elections.

"Congress ruled the country for a long time, but now its condition has become so precarious that anyone associated with it is bound to drown....In Maharashtra, Congress has piggy-backed on the Shiv Sena (UBT ) and NCP (SP), and their drowning is certain," said the senior BJP leader, campaigning for his party's Shivajinagar constituency candidate Siddharth Shirole.

The Congress is no longer able to stand on its own feet, he added.

"The (Lok Sabha) poll results were not as per our expectations in some states which included Maharashtra, Haryana and some three to five states. But in Haryana state elections, people reposed their faith in the BJP and we formed a government with a clear majority there. Now a similar situation will be repeated in Maharashtra," Singh said.

The country's stature was elevated at the global stage under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said, adding that more than 25 crore Indians were brought out of poverty during this period.

The BJP-Shiv Sena-NCP government in Maharashtra has done remarkable work in the last two-and-half years, Singh said, listing various welfare schemes introduced by it.

He also alleged that the Congress did not accord due respect and give credit to Dr B R Ambedkar. PTI SPK KRK