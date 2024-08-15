Any project impacting environment needs second thought: CPI

Thiruvananthapuram, Aug 15 (PTI) The CPI, an ally of the ruling CPI(M) in Kerala, on Thursday said that in view of the landslides that hit Wayanad district, any projects that may impact the environment requires a second thought.

The statement was made by CPI State Secretary Binoy Viswam who said that the Western Ghats running through Kerala are very fragile and, therefore, scientific studies need to be carried out before going ahead with any proposed tunnel projects there.

His statement comes a day after Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that tunnels were generally not considered the cause of natural disasters.

The CM, at a press conference here on Wednesday, had said that it needs to be examined whether such projects should be set aside in view of the disasters.

"Already studies have been carried out with regard to it (tunnels). Such tunnels are generally not considered the reasons or causes of natural disasters. That is not how the world sees them. But, it is a subject for study. We can look into it," he had said.

On Thursday, Viswam, while speaking to reporters, said, "It is the view of the CPI that scientific study should be carried out regarding tunnel projects. Going forward with such projects without a scientific study will create apprehensions in the mind of the public." He said that the land in the Western Ghats cannot take any more burden and nature has conveyed that message many times.

"That is what happened in Chooralmala and Mundakkai," the CPI state secretary said.

"In the backdrop of the landslides in Wayanad, we need to think twice about any work that may impact the environment," Viswam added.