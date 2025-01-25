Any setting behind IAS officer Pooja Singhal's bail? Nishikant Dubey trolled

New Delhi: BJP MP Nishikant Dubey was caught off guard on Friday when a post on X by user खुरपेंच questioned his silence on the revocation of the suspension of Jharkhand IAS officer Pooja Singhal.

Advertisment

Pooja Singhal, an IAS officer from Jharkhand, was arrested in May 2022 on charges related to a money laundering case linked to the misuse of funds under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA).

Singhal, once celebrated as one of the youngest IAS officers, was suspended from her duties following her arrest. However, Singhal was granted bail after spending 28 months in judicial custody.

This decision was made by a special Ranchi PMLA (Prevention of Money Laundering Act) court, which considered her prolonged detention under a law that permits bail for those whose judicial custody equals or exceeds one-third of the maximum sentence for their alleged crime.

Advertisment

At the time, Nishikant Dubey, who represents the Godda constituency in Jharkhand and is a member of the BJP, had made headlines by presenting what he claimed were substantial pieces of evidence, including WhatsApp chats, to support his allegations against Singhal.

However, खुरपेंच revealed that when asked about the status of these WhatsApp chats and how Singhal managed to secure her release despite the evidence, Dubey chose not to respond.

Instead, खुरपेंच reported that Dubey blocked him on X, avoiding further discussion on the matter. "तो देश की संसद में बैठने वाले निशिकांत जी मुझे ब्लॉक करके संसद की कैंटीन की चाय पीने चले गए," the post reads, which translates to "So, Nishikant ji, who sits in the Parliament of the country, blocked me and went to have tea in the Parliament canteen."

Advertisment

जब पूजा सिंघल गिरफ्तार हुईं, तो भारतीय जनता पार्टी के सांसद निशिकांत दुबे ने बहुत सुर्खियां बटोरी और तमाम तरह के सबूत और व्हाट्सएप चैट होने का दावा किया ,



लेकिन आज जब मैने उनसे ट्वीट और कमेंट के माध्यम से पूछा कि क्या हुआ उन व्हाट्सएप चैट का , पूजा जी बाहर कैसे आ गईं , क्या कोई… pic.twitter.com/YGhyDsPwrc — खुरपेंच (@khurpenchh) January 24, 2025

Singhal's bail and subsequent reinstatement, after spending over two years in judicial custody, led to suspicions of some understanding at the top level.

The post by खुरपेंच reads, "जब पूजा सिंघल गिरफ्तार हुईं, तो भारतीय जनता पार्टी के सांसद निशिकांत दुबे ने बहुत सुर्खियां बटोरी और तमाम तरह के सबूत और व्हाट्सएप चैट होने का दावा किया, लेकिन आज जब मैंने उनसे ट्वीट और कमेंट के माध्यम से पूछा कि क्या हुआ उन व्हाट्सएप चैट का, पूजा जी बाहर कैसे आ गईं, क्या कोई सेटिंग हुई है?" which translates to "When Pooja Singhal was arrested, BJP MP Nishikant Dubey made headlines by claiming to have all sorts of evidence including WhatsApp chats. But today, when I asked him via tweet and comment what happened to those WhatsApp chats, how did Pooja ji get out, was there any kind of arrangement?"

Advertisment

In another post, खुरपेंच questioned, "निशिकांत जी के पास पूजा सिंघल के खिलाफ सबूत के साथ-साथ तोता, मैना, बिच्छू सब थे, उसके बाद भी पूजा सिंघल को जमानत और दोबारा नियुक्ति कैसे मिल गई, निशिकांत जी??"

The post translates to "Nishikant ji had evidence including WhatsApp chats against Pooja Singhal, yet how did she get bail and reappointment, Nishikant ji?"