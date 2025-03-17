Anybody found involved in drug trade won't be spared: Kejriwal in Punjab's Ludhiana

Ludhiana, Mar 17 (PTI) Accusing Congress and Akali leaders of patronising drug lords and gangsters in Punjab, AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal Monday said his party's government has launched a war against drugs and whosoever found to be involved in its trade would not be spared.

Addressing a gathering in the Ludhiana West assembly segment where a by-election is to be held, he said aggressive campaigns against drugs and corruption in the state would continue and hinted that some big political leaders involved in drug trade would be put behind bars soon.

The bypoll has been necessitated by the death of AAP MLA Gurpreet Bassi Gogi.

"A war against drugs has been launched in Punjab. Many people are telling me that some miracles are taking place in the past 20 days in the state. Several actions were taken against corruption and drugs," Kejriwal told the gathering.

"This is just the trailer... Big steps will be taken to make the state 'Rangla Punjab'." Accusing the rival parties of indulging in drug trade, the former Delhi chief minister said, "Their big leaders are involved in it and they will not be spared. You will see action being taken against big leaders in the coming days. Nobody will be spared." Kejriwal, a former Delhi chief minister, alleged that both the Congress and Akali leaders patronised drug lords and gangsters. On the other hand, none of the AAP ministers have been accused of having patronized any gangster or drug lord, he said.

The Aam Aadmi Party has provided an honest and corruption-free government to the people of Punjab, Kejriwal asserted.

He said that drugs were coming from Pakistan through drones. "Ever since the anti-drug drive was taken up, Pakistan has been rattled. Now, there is nobody there to pick up drugs dropped by drones," he said.

Drawing people's attention to the AAP's achievements and their fight against corruption, Kejriwal said, "For decades, Punjab's resources were looted by corrupt regimes. The Congress, BJP, and Akali Dal leaders were busy enriching themselves while people suffered. Today, under the AAP's rule, corruption is being eradicated and development is being prioritized." Speaking about issues specific to Ludhiana West, he said, "Sanjeev Arora (AAP candidate) has already initiated work on repairing roads, installing transformers and improving infrastructure. Under his leadership, the problems of the constituency will be resolved systematically." In his address, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said, "In the last 75 years, no CM or minister ever came to meet you in your locality, let alone hand you the mic to voice your issues.

"They could not do it because of corruption and wrongdoings that defined their tenure. But we have nothing to hide. We've built a clean, people-focused government that listens to its citizens," he said.

Highlighting the government's resolve to fight against drugs, Mann said, "Punjab is witnessing a war against drugs like never before. For the first time, bulldozers are demolishing drug peddlers' houses. Large-scale arrests are sending shockwaves to Pakistan as their drones no longer find takers in Punjab." He emphasised that in the three years the AAP has been in power, the party has not been involved in any corruption or wrongdoings, a record unmatched by prior administrations. PTI COR CHS NSD NSD