Anyone daring to compromise national security will have to pay heavy price: Yogi

Ekta Nagar (Gujarat), Nov 12 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday said anyone trying to compromise India's security will have to pay a price and recalled Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's contribution to merging the erstwhile princely states in India after independence.

Adityanath addressed a gathering at Ekta Nagar near the Statue of Unity to mark Patel's 150th birth anniversary celebrations as part of the ongoing 'Bharat Parv'.

"After independence, some heads of the princely states, including the Nawab of Junagadh and the Nizam of Hyderabad, were reluctant to join the Republic of India. However, Sardar Saheb clearly told them that it would be better for them if they agreed. Otherwise, there are other ways to persuade them. And you must have seen how they flee the country," he said.

Drawing parallels between Patel and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the UP chief minister said the new India does not compromise on the country's security, sovereignty, and integrity.

"Anyone who dares to compromise India's security will have to pay the price. This new India responds appropriately when the time comes. We have witnessed it over the past 11 years.

"Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel consolidated the erstwhile 563 princely states and created 'One India'. Similarly, PM Modi has been working for the last 11 years to transform that One India into a Shreshth (best) India," he added.

Adityanath said the 182-metre tall Statue of Unity dedicated to Sardar Patel is the result of PM Modi's vision and the embodiment of India's unity.

"Under the PM's visionary leadership, India is embracing its heritage. He has not only inspired India's current generation by fostering a new tradition of heritage development and welfare of the poor, but has also provided a vision for establishing India as a developed country," Adityanath said.

The UP chief minister stated that the redeveloped Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Varanasi, the Lok Sabha constituency of PM Modi, is now attracting 11 to 12 crore devotees and tourists every year.

"Similarly, six to eight crore devotees and tourists come to Ayodhya Dham every year after the grand temple of Lord Ram was constructed. Nobody would have believed 11 years ago that a grand temple would be built in Ayodhya.

"Devotees used to protest, and various campaigns continued for 500 years. Gradually, the hopes fade. However, what was otherwise seemed impossible for others was made possible by Modiji," he added. PTI PJT PD NSK