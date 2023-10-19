Anyone joining Manipur police needs to forget ethnic belongingness: CM

Imphal, Oct 19 (PTI) Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Thursday said that anyone who joins the state police force has to forget ethnic belongingness and work for the welfare of the nation as an Indian.

Advertisment

The chief minister’s statement came amid allegations that a section of the police personnel in the state rocked by ethnic strife for months have been working in favour of their respective groups. Meitei and Kuki communities have been fighting against each other since early May.

Singh said, "Once you enter the state police, you have to remove the mindset of ethnic division. You may be a Meitei, a Muslim, Thadou, Naga, Vaiphei, but you have to forget the ethnic belongingness and have to work for the welfare of the nation as an Indian, as a Manipuri." He was speaking at the 132nd Raising Day of Manipur Police here.

"Once you put on the police uniform, you have to see the people as citizens of India and Manipur and your priority is to prevent crimes and killings and protect properties. When the 42,000-strong state police force works on this line, it will be successful in bringing a united India and a united Manipur," Singh said.

Advertisment

When the police personnel do not perform their duties well, miscreants and lawbreakers take advantage, the chief minister said.

"Some of the arms and ammunition looted from the state police have been returned, and many have been recovered during combing operations conducted by combined teams from both hills and valley districts," Singh said.

A mob broke into a police armoury in Bishnupur district on August 3 and looted more than 19,000 rounds of bullets of different calibres, an AK series assault rifle, three ‘Ghaatak’ rifles, 195 self-loading rifles, five MP-5 guns, 16 9mm pistols, 25 bulletproof jackets, 21 carbines, 124 hand grenades among others. Such loots were reported from several other places also.

Advertisment

Singh urged all those with arms to hand them over to the police or state authorities and assured them that FIRs would not be lodged against those who would do it voluntarily.

"We also know that all personnel including those in the IRB and Manipur Rifles have been facing hardships in the last five months and have been handed with extra duties" Singh said.

He asserted that the government’s War on Drugs campaign is not against any individual or community, but to protect the present and future generations.

Advertisment

Singh also appealed to the police to give all their efforts to uproot the drug menace from society.

The chief minister urged those blocking national highways to ensure free movement of traffic so that essential commodities reach all corners of the state and to strengthen the state’s economy.

Singh also condoled the death of 11 personnel who sacrificed their lives trying to protect lives, property and unity in the present turmoil which began on May 3.

Advertisment

Of the 11, eight belonged to the Manipur Police, two from the BSF and one from Assam Rifles.

More than 180 people lost their lives and several hundred were injured since the ethnic clashes broke out in Manipur on May 3, after a ‘Tribal Solidarity March’ was organised in the hill districts to protest against the Meitei community’s demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

Meiteis account for about 53 per cent of Manipur’s population and live mostly in the Imphal Valley. Tribals — Nagas and Kukis — constitute little over 40 per cent and reside in the hill districts. PTI COR NN