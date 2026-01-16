Anyone who talks of dividing J-K is enemy of its people: Dy CM

Jammu, Jan 16 (PTI) Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Singh Choudhary on Friday strongly opposed any move to bifurcate Jammu and Kashmir, asserting that attempts to divide the region would harm its civilisation, culture, and economic stability.

Reacting to statements advocating the separation of Jammu and Kashmir, Choudhary described such remarks as "false, childish, and dangerous" and warned that those seeking division were not well-wishers of the people.

"Anyone who talks of dividing Jammu and Kashmir is an enemy of its people," he told reporters.

Taking a dig at People's Conference leader Sajad Lone, the Deputy Chief Minister remarked that instead of "talking about divorce (of Jammu and Kashmir)," leaders should focus on strengthening harmony within the region.

"This is the Jammu and Kashmir created by our elders, of Maharaja Gulab Singh, Maharaja Hari Singh, and Sher-e-Kashmir Sheikh Abdullah. It emerged stronger even after the 1947 war and attacks by raiders," he said.

Choudhary pointed to the experience of Ladakh to argue against further division.

"Ladakh demanded Union Territory status and was granted it in 2019. Today, the same Ladakh is witnessing protests, with people demanding powers, an Assembly, and representation. This experience clearly shows that division does not solve problems," he said, questioning what benefit Jammu would gain by becoming a separate state.

Highlighting the economic impact of administrative decisions, he said the closure of the Darbar Move had severely affected Jammu's economy. "When the Darbar was stopped, Jammu’s business suffered. Since the Omar Abdullah government restored the Darbar Move, economic activity has returned. Visit any market in Jammu, and you will see the difference," he said.

The deputy chief minister also cautioned that Jammu, as a standalone entity, would struggle financially. "If we sta rt protesting over even small electricity bills, how will we run a separate state? From where will the revenue come?" he asked.

Choudhary said that the real issues lie in addressing unemployment, education, drug abuse, and development, rather than raising divisive slogans.

"The question is not Jammu versus Kashmir. The question is what the youth of Jammu and Kashmir want and what the coming generations aspire for," he said.

He asserted that the strength of Jammu and Kashmir lay in unity and brotherhood, recalling Mahatma Gandhi’s words that Jammu and Kashmir symbolised communal harmony for the entire country.

"A united Jammu and Kashmir is the only way forward," Choudhary added.

The deputy chief minister alleged interference by certain BJP leaders in ongoing power and development projects in Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir, warning that such actions were hampering development and could force executing agencies to abandon work.

Choudhary said that project agencies were being prevented from functioning smoothly. "They are not allowing us to work here; they are not letting projects run. If this continues, the agencies will shut down projects and leave," he said, questioning the silence of BJP leader and leader of Opposition Sunil Sharma on the issue.

He alleged that two BJP leaders were obstructing projects and claimed that senior BJP leaders were influencing the deployment of labour, use of JCB machines and dumpers, and even the supply of construction material.

"On whose slips are labourers being deployed, machines engaged, and gravel and sand supplied? These questions need answers," he said.

The deputy chief minister said that incomplete projects would harm not just Jammu and Kashmir but the country as a whole.

"When projects remain unfinished, and agencies leave, the loss is not only of Jammu and Kashmir, it is a national loss. These projects are for the country and should be allowed to run freely," he asserted.

Rejecting allegations of discrimination against Jammu by the Omar Abdullah-led government, Choudhary said such claims were politically motivated.

"Ask first what the Omar Abdullah government is doing. When elections come after five years, we will answer every allegation. But BJP leaders must explain what they have done in the last three-and-a-half years," he said.

He accused the BJP of failing to fulfil its promises to Jammu, including the restoration of statehood. "They had promised that statehood would be granted after elections. Has that promise been fulfilled? The BJP has a manifesto; bring it out and tell the people which promises have been delivered. The answer will be zero," he said.

The Leader of the Opposition appeared more focused on deciding whether projects should run or not, he added.

Choudhary also countered claims that the Omar Abdullah government was anti-Jammu, citing the restoration of the Darbar Move. "If this government were anti-Jammu, why would it revive the Darbar Move? It was shut down in 2021, whose government was in power then?" he asked, urging people to consult traders, chambers of commerce, and street vendors about the economic benefits of the Darbar Move.

He said the revival of the Darbar Move had restored economic activity in Jammu.

Raising concerns over unemployment and drug abuse, Choudhary said that the real issues facing Jammu were being ignored. He pointed to frozen posts of teachers and lecturers in schools and rising unemployment among youth. "They have no answers to these issues and instead level allegations against me," he said.

The deputy chief minister said the BJP was misleading the youth of Jammu, but expressed confidence that young people were no longer falling for such narratives.

"The youth know the right decision. The unity of Jammu and Kashmir will make our youth stronger. The need of the hour is unity and addressing real issues, not indulging in childish politics," he added. PTI AB AB HIG HIG