Anything can happen in politics, says Nandgaonkar on Sena-MNS tie-up; not party decision, he asserts

Mumbai, Jan 22 (PTI) Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) leader Bala Nandgaonkar on Thursday said anything can happen in politics, the statement coming a day after his party and Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena joined hands in Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation following civic polls.

The MNS, however, got the benefit of doubt from its civic poll ally Shiv Sena (UBT) with its Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut claiming the move in KDMC was not acceptable to Raj Thackeray. Raut went to add a twist to the politics of strange bedfellows underway by claiming his party could contemplate going with the BJP in case of "extreme instability" but never with Shinde.

A new political equation emerged in KDMC in neighbouring Thane district on Wednesday as five corporators of Raj Thackeray-led MNS offered support to Shinde's Shiv Sena, which is in alliance with BJP. The Shiv Sena (UBT) and the MNS fought the civic polls in alliance.

In the January 15 polls, the Shiv Sena won 53 seats in Kalyan-Dombivli civic polls, followed by 50 by the BJP, Shiv Sena (UBT)-11, INC-two, MNS-five, NCP (SP)-one.

Nandgoankar said Uddhav Thackeray and Raj Thackeray are both seasoned politicians and don't need to be told what needs to be done.

When asked what happened in Kalyan-Dombivali will not occur in Mumbai, Nandgoankar said, "It will not be appropriate to comment on it. Anything can happen at any time in politics. The way BJP and the Congress are together in Chandrapur, in Konkan, Shiv Sena and Shiv Sena (UBT) have also come together." On Shiv Sena-MNS coming together in Kalyan-Dombivli, Nandgaonkar said, "We had authorised local leadership to take decisions and it was taken accordingly." He, however, said the party is contemplating action against the local leadership over the tie-up with the Eknath Shinde-led outfit.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut, meanwhile, asserted what happened in Kalyan-Dombivli is not MNS' stand and it was also not acceptable to Raj Thackeray.

"If your (MNS) local leadership wanted to have such an alliance, then you (local leadership) should not have forged a tie-up with Shiv Sena (UBT) in Kalyan-Dombivli," Raut said.

On reports that Shiv Sena approached his party for an alliance, Raut further said, "We can go with the BJP in some place where there is extreme instability but will never go with Shinde. If there are other options, then the party chief will take a call." Raut said Uddhav had all the information about what was happening in Kalyan.

"He (Uddhav) also told me about it. He is also aware of what is happening now," Raut said. PTI PR BNM