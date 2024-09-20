AoRs can mark appearances of only those lawyers who are authorised to appear in court and argue: SC

New Delhi, Sep 20 (PTI) The Supreme Court directed on Friday that advocates-on-record can mark the appearances of only those lawyers who are authorised to appear in the court and argue a case on a particular day of hearing.

A bench of Justices Bela M Trivedi and Satish Chandra Sharma said according to a December 30, 2022 notice issued by the apex court, only advocates-on-record can mark the appearances of the lawyers appearing in the court through the link provided on the website or on the office mobile app of the Supreme Court.

The court said the notice nowhere permits the advocates-on-record to mark the appearances of those lawyers who are not authorised either to appear in the court or argue a case.

"In view of the said notice/circular dated 30.12.2022 and in furtherance of the aforestated order passed by the Coordinate Bench, it is directed that the advocates-on-record may mark the appearances of only those advocates who are authorised to appear and argue the case on the particular day of hearing.

"Such names shall be given by the advocate-on-record on each day of the hearing of the case as instructed in the notice. If there is any change in the name of the arguing advocate, it shall be the duty of the concerned advocate-on-record to inform the concerned court master in advance or at the time of the hearing of the case. The concerned officers/court masters shall act accordingly," the bench said.

The apex court's direction came while ordering a CBI enquiry in a case in which a petitioner had denied filing an appeal and claimed that he had never hired any of the lawyers present in the court to file a case on his behalf. PTI PKS RC