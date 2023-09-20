AP assembly to witness stormy session over Chandrababu Naidu’s arrest

Amaravati, Sep 20 (PTI) The upcoming session of the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly, which begins on Thursday is expected to witness heated discussions and debates on various issues, including the arrest of TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu in the Skill Deveopment Corporation scam.

Legislators of the opposition TDP on Wednesday decided to attend the assembly session and vowed to protest against the alleged illegal arrest of Naidu, 'corruption' by ruling party leaders in both the Legislative Council and the Assembly.

Addressing a press meet, TDP politburo member Nimmala Ramanaidu noted that they have extensively reviewed the ruling party’s performance in the past four years and come to a conclusion that the Assembly has been allegedly converted into YSRC office.

Ramanaidu lambasted the CM Jagan Mohan Reddy government for allegedly allotting the opposition party only 10 minutes to raise issues faced by people in the House.

He further said the TDP Legislature Party will expose the conspiracies behind framing Naidu.

Meanwhile, the Andhra Pradesh Cabinet met today under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy and approved a few bills including the Contract Employees Bill, 2023 and the Andhra Pradesh Guaranteed Pension Scheme (APGPS) bill.

PTI STH GDK ROH