AP bus accident: Governor expresses condolences

Vijayawada, Jul 11 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Governor S Abdul Nazeer on Tuesday condoled the death of seven persons in a bus accident in Prakasam district.

Nazeer expressed anguish and profound grief over the deaths in the accident, said a press note shared by Raj Bhavan. Seven people died and several others were injured when a bus carrying a marriage party fell into a canal early on Tuesday near Darsi.

The bus, carrying 45 persons from Podili to Kakinada, fell into the Nagarjuna Sagar Canal when its driver tried to avoid hitting a private bus coming in the opposite direction.

The Governor offered condolences to the bereaved family members and prayed for early recovery of the injured. PTI STH SS