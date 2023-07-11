AP CID issues notices to Margadarsi subscribers with deposits over Rs 1 crore

Amaravati, Jul 11 (PTI) The Andhra Pradesh Crime Investigation Department (CID) has issued notices to subscribers of Margadarsi Chit Funds Pvt Ltd (MCFPL) who made cash deposits over Rs 1 crore in chit groups.
These notices are part of the ongoing investigation against Margadarsi for alleged financial irregularities, especially on cash deposits made by subscribers who violated the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) guidelines on cash transactions.
"As part of this investigation, the AP CID has specifically targeted subscribers who made cash deposits in chit groups amounting over Rs 1 crore," said interim AP CID chief P S R Anjaneyulu in a press release issued on Tuesday.
He said these individuals are under scrutiny to determine the nature and legitimacy of their transactions.
According to Anjaneyulu, the investigating agency aims to ensure compliance with the regulations put forth by the RBI and CBDT, which are aimed at preventing money laundering, financial fraud and other illicit activities.
Meanwhile, the CID appealed to all the notified subscribers to cooperate with the investigation by providing accurate and timely information, including assisting the authorities in uncovering the truth and bringing the culprits to justice. PTI STH HDA